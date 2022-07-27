Man crashes into tree, dies after shooting in Spanish Lake, police say

Police said the man behind the wheel had been shot and was suffering from a life-threatening injury. He died at the hospital a short time later.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a man found crashed into a tree after a shooting in Spanish Lake Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to the intersection of Larimore Road and Reale Avenue, where they found a car crashed into a tree. Police said the man behind the wheel had been shot and was suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting and subsequent crash.

The St. Louis County Police Department was called in to take over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html