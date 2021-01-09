Man in critical condition after shooting on Washington Avenue

The 55-year-old man was shot after intervening in a domestic disturbance, police said

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after he was shot near downtown St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

At around midnight, St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Washington Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder and an injury to his head.

Investigators said the victim and a witness were intervening in a domestic dispute between a man and woman. After the man and woman were separated, the man fired multiple shots at the victim.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition and police said his vitals are stable.

No other information about this incident has been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html