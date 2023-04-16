Man critically injured in apparent road rage shooting in St. Louis Saturday evening

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition with stable vital signs.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back and critically injured in an apparent road rage shooting in south St. Louis Saturday evening.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 27-year-old man was driving in the city's Carondelet neighborhood at about 5:35 when he was shot in the back.

The report said the man was driving north on Michigan Avenue near Mott Street when he was cut off by a red Chrysler 200. Police said the driver of the Chrysler got out of his car and "had words with the victim."

According to the report, the victim drove around the Chrysler, but the man pulled out a gun and shot at the victim's car. The victim was shot in the back and drove off the side of the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition with stable vital signs.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.