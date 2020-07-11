Man in critical condition after Friday afternoon shooting in St. Louis

Police said the man was in critical condition, but homicide detectives are investigating

ST. LOUIS — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. They said his vital signs were unstable.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.