Man in custody after shooting Fields Foods employee

When police got to the scene, they found that an employee had been shot and cut.

ST. LOUIS — One man is in custody after a shooting at the Fields Foods grocery store on Lafayette Avenue early Thursday morning.

When the police got to the scene, they found an employee with injuries. According to the initial investigation, an armed man who is banned from the store assaulted the employee.

Police said the man had a gun, and while the employee tried to disarm him, the gun went off. The man then took out a knife and swung it at the store employee. The victim was cut while trying to swipe the knife away.

There was a heavy police presence outside of the store. The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html