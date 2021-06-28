Man suspected of carjacking 2 victims within 2 hours Sunday

St. Louis police said the suspect carjacked a man, crashed the car and then carjacked another victim all in the space of two hours

ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after police say he carjacked two people within two hours.

St. Louis police received the first call at 3 p.m. A 44-year-old man told police he was loading groceries into his car at the Schnucks on 3431 Union Blvd. when the suspect robbed him of his phone, money and keys. He then drove off in the victim's 2012 Chevy Malibu.

An hour later, an 18-year-old woman came to the North Patrol Division to report that a man — later identified as the same suspect — had flourished a weapon at her on the 5100 block of Palm Street, about a half-mile from where the first carjacking took place. Police responded to look for the suspect and found the Chevy Malibu, which had been involved in a crash with two parked cars on the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue.

The driver ran away from the crash.

About a half-hour later, police received a call for a holdup on the 2800 block of North Sara Street, a few blocks away from the crash. A 66-year-old woman told police a man hit her in the head with a gun and stole her 2005 Hyundai Sonata.

Officers searched the area and found the man on the 5100 block of Palm Street. He was taken into custody without incident and the Hyundai was discovered nearby. Police found a gun and the keys to the Hyundai on the suspect.

Charges have not yet been announced.