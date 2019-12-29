ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man told police he was attacked by a man who tried to sell him drugs.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood Friday. The victim told police he was walking in his neighborhood near Farlin and Penrose Street when a man walked up to him and asked if wanted to buy drugs.

The victim said he didn’t want any drugs, he told police, and that’s when the stranger pulled out a knife and announced a robbery. The 60-year-old said he told the man he didn’t have anything to give him. He told police the suspect responded by cutting him on his leg.

The man with the knife ran off, and the victim got away to Bessie Avenue where he called for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was stable.

The only description police have for the man was that he was wearing dark clothing with a hood on.

