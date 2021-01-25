Man dead, 5-year-old girl injured in double shooting in Central West End

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the girl was unconscious and not breathing when she was rushed to the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a 5-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment after a shooting in St. Louis Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called to a shooting on the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue at around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and a 5-year-old girl who was also shot.

Police said the girl was unconscious and not breathing when she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been provided. As of 8:30 Sunday night, police had blocks of Laclede Avenue taped off for the ongoing investigation.