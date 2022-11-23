x
Man dead, another injured after Wednesday shooting near St. Louis' West End neighborhood

Homicide has been requested at the scene and has confirmed the shooting is fatal.
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot Wednesday evening near St. Louis' West End and Academy/Sherman Park neighborhoods, which resulted in the death of one man only blocks from Forest Park.

It happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Union Boulevard.

One man in his 30s was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He died a short time later.

Another man went to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is conscious and breathing. 

We are still waiting to hear from police on more details.

