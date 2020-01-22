ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man died from his injuries days after an argument at a nursing home in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 66-year-old Joseph Caravello was punched in the face during an argument at Bernard Care Center on Jan. 14.

After he was punched, he fell and hit his head, police said.

On Jan. 19, Caravello died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect is a 70-year-old man. It's unclear if he is in custody.

The Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating.

Other local stories

RELATED: Woman shot outside Fenton restaurant

RELATED: Natural Bridge: Unnaturally dangerous?

RELATED: Elderly man struck and killed in St. Louis' Northampton neighborhood