Altercation results in one dead in Flordell Hills Sunday afternoon

FLORDELL HILLS, Mo. — Detectives are investigating after a shooting resulted in one dead Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Police Department's Crimes Against Persons are investigating a homicide that occurred in Flordell Hills after a request for assistance from Velda City.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Glenboro Dr. and Gaylord Dr.

According to St. Louis County police, two men were engaged in an altercation at the intersection. One man was shot and killed, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to police. Their identity has not been released at this time.

St. Louis County police ask if anyone has information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or directly to the department at 636-529-8210.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.