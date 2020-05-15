Man found shot to death on St. Louis interstate Friday morning

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Interstate 70 and West Florissant around 3 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on the side of a St. Louis interstate early Friday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 and West Florissant around 3 a.m.

A man was found dead on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.