Man found dead in St. Louis Taco Bell parking lot

Police said the man’s specific injuries have not been determined at this time. Homicide detectives are investigating.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a fast food parking lot in St. Louis Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau, which is south of downtown, around 9:50 p.m.

The man has not been identified.

This is the La Salle Park neighborhood’s first homicide of the year, according to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. At the same time in 2019, there were no homicides.