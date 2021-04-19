Man dies after altercation leads to shooting in north St. Louis County

St. Louis County police says victim knew the suspect, but no one is in custody

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County police responded to a call in north county around 4:20 p.m. Monday and found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Investigation revealed the shooting, which happened in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive, was the result of an altercation. The suspect, who is not in custody, was known to the victim, police said.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.