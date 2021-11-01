x
Man dies after being found shot in head inside crashed car in St. Louis

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a crashed car
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis at around 4:40 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man in a crashed car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man was shot before crashing the car. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

