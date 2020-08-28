Man dies after fight outside Bridgeton bar, suspect in custody

51-year-old Rickie Stilson faces charges of involuntary manslaughter

BRIDGETON, Missouri — A St. Louis man faces charges for involuntary manslaughter after a man he got into a fight with in a Bridgeton bar parking lot died from his injuries.

Monday night, Bridgeton police were called to the Silver Fox Saloon on Natural Bridge Road for a fight between two people in the parking lot. They found a man with serious head injuries; he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was gone.

Two days later, the man, identified as 69-year-old Tommy Monuz, died from his injuries.