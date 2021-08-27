Man shot, killed in St. Louis County

Robert Crutchfield, 26, died at the hospital from his injuries.

VELDA CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Velda City Thursday afternoon.

He was identified Friday as 26-year-old Robert Crutchfield.

On Thursday, Velda City police were called to the 7100 block of Glenmore Avenue for a shooting around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Crutchfield suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a press release from police.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit was will handle the investigation, which is active at this time.

County investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call at 636-529-8210.

