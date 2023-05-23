Man dies from complications more than a year after St. Louis shooting

Evan Dorsey, 43, died Friday at a rehabilitation center. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

ST. LOUIS — A man has died from complications stemming from a 2021 shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that Evan Dorsey, 43, of St. Louis died Friday at a rehabilitation center.

The shooting happened on Oct. 7, 2021, near Mimika and Lalite avenues, located in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. They found Dorsey shot in the head inside a car not far from his home.

Dorsey was treated at a hospital and then transferred to a rehabilitation center, where he remained until he died.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

