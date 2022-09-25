Man dies after head injury made by 'unknown object,' police say

St. Louis police said no ballistic evidence was found at the scene, and it does not believe the man's death was result of a shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man died after a head injury caused by an unknown object Saturday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan police responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 9:13 p.m. in the 21st block of Gast Place.

Responding officers located a man unconscious and not breathing in a back alley of the 8600 block of Church Drive, a few streets over from Gast Place, St. Louis police said.

The victim had an injury to the head determined to be from an "unknown object," according to police. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as 33-year-old Ryan Thompson.

A block over, at 8500 Church Drive, police found a "large scene," where the department believe the incident occurred.

The department's Homicide Division is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.

