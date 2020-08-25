Man dies nearly a month after shooting in St. Louis

Police said they continue to look for an unknown man wanted for the now-fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man died nearly a month after a shooting in north city.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it learned of Terry Richardson’s passing on Monday.

The shooting investigation started at 8:20 p.m. on July 26 when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maffitt, which is on the border of the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods in north St. Louis.

Richardson was found lying on the street suffering from gunshot wounds, police reported. Officers said his condition was so severe, he wasn’t able to give them details or a statement at the time.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition; his vitals were unstable. He later died from his injuries. Richardson was 31 years old.

The homicide unit started investigating the case from the beginning.

