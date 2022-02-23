Man dies months after shooting in St. Louis, homicide detectives investigating

On Tuesday, his death was ruled a "delayed homicide" by the St. Louis medical examiner.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis homicide detectives are now investigating after a man shot in July died earlier this year.

Curtis Banks, 57, died at a rehab facility on Jan. 10, months after he was shot and critically injured in St. Louis on July 27. On Tuesday, his death was ruled a "delayed homicide" by the St. Louis medical examiner.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Clarence Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. After receiving a call for a shooting, police found Banks in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

No other information about the shooting was provided.