Man dies months after shooting in St. Louis, homicide detectives investigating

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis homicide detectives are now investigating after a man shot in July died earlier this year.
Curtis Banks, 57, died at a rehab facility on Jan. 10, months after he was shot and critically injured in St. Louis on July 27. On Tuesday, his death was ruled a "delayed homicide" by the St. Louis medical examiner.
Police said the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Clarence Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. After receiving a call for a shooting, police found Banks in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.
No other information about the shooting was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).