Man dies after shooting at home in Wood River, Illinois

The victim was identified as Jacob Wall. Police said Wall lived in the home where he was shot.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A 23-year-old man died at a St. Louis hospital early Monday morning after being shot in his home in Wood River.

The Wood River Police Department said it responded to a call for a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Tennyson Avenue. At the scene, officers found the 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

EMS and Wood River police treated the victim at the scene until he was taken to Wood River Police Department and transferred to a St. Louis hospital via helicopter.

The man died at the hospital, Wood River police said.

He was identified as Jacob Wall. Police said Wall lived in the home where he was shot.

Wood River police interviewed several people who were guests at the home at the time of the shooting. After conducting interviews, police took a person of interest into custody after the shooting. They said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

Police have not issued any charges in the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.