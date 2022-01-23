Man dies after being shot by police, crashing car in O'Fallon, Missouri

Police said the incident started when they were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle with people sleeping inside.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A man died Sunday morning after police shot him and he crashed while trying to flee from officers in O'Fallon, Missouri.

O'Fallon police Sgt. Tony Michalka said the man died after crashing near Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive a little after 11 a.m.

Michalka said the incident started when a person who lives a short distance away from the accident scene called police about a suspicious vehicle with people possibly sleeping inside.

When officers arrived, one of the them knocked loudly on the window. While knocking on the window the officer said he saw a handgun inside the car.

Michalka said the driver of the car then backed up into the patrol vehicle and started driving away. The two officers who responded to the initial call fired their guns at the driver inside the car.

The man drove out of the neighborhood with one of the patrol vehicles following behind. The car crashed near Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive.

Police then realized the man had been shot and attempted life-saving treatment. He died at a hospital a short time later. Police have not identified him.

A second person in the car was taken into custody after the crash.

Police said they found a handgun inside the car. They also discovered the car had been reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

The St. Charles County Police Department is investigating the incident at the request of O'Fallon police.