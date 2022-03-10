Man dies after being shot in head in north St. Louis Thursday night

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head and killed in north St. Louis Thursday night, police said.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real Time Crime Center, a person was shot in the head near the intersection of Union and Bircher boulevard at around 8:20 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a car with windows shot out in front of nearby gas stations. Police did not say if he was driving or riding in the car when he was shot.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

