St. Louis County man dies more than 3 weeks after shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man wounded in a north St. Louis County shooting in March died on Thursday. A Monday release from the St. Louis County Police said the investigation is very active.

The victim, 31-year-old Darius Monda, was shot March 30 near his home in the 4800 block of Cloverfield Trails Court, a police spokesperson said.

More than three weeks after the shooting, Monda died because of his wounds at a hospital.

Police officers were sent to investigate calls of the March 30 shooting around 11:30 that night. They found Monda wounded by the gunfire before he was taken to a hospital.

More details about the shooting may be forthcoming as police further investigate the shooting.

People with information that can potentially help investigators should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

People who have information to share with police but want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-371-8477(TIPS). People sharing information with CrimeStoppers can qualify for a cash reward.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html