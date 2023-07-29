Police searching for suspects after hit-and-run leaves man and his dog dead

The man was reportedly walking his dog on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove off the road onto the sidewalk and ran the victims over.

OVERLAND, Mo. — A man and his dog are dead after a car hit them and drove off in Overland, the St. Louis County Police Department said on Saturday.

Police responded to the scene near Wild Acres Park and found the man and the dog lying on the ground. The man was rushed to a hospital for life saving treatment but later died. The man's dog died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations found that the man was walking his dog on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove off the road onto the sidewalk and ran the victims over before leaving the scene.

Police have not shared any details about any potential suspects or the suspect's vehicle.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact our Crimes Against Persons Detectives through the Bureau of Communications at 636-529-8210," police said. "To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)."

