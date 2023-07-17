Police: Man drags ex-girlfriend by hair, violently attacks her inside Ferguson home

“When a relationship ends, you need to move on, not get violent, cause harm and land yourself in jail,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old man who police say broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and violently attacked her late June.

Prosecutors charged Marquise Lewis, 30, with domestic assault and burglary. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department said Lewis allegedly went to a home in the 300 block of St. Louis Avenue belonging to his ex-girlfriend and her mother on June 28. He knocked on the door but no one answered. Moments later, police said Lewis kicked the door in, grabbed his former partner by her hair, and dragged her into a bedroom.

As Lewis began punching her repeatedly, the victim's mother tried to call 911, charging documents said. However, the 30-year-old man allegedly grabbed the phone from the mother and broke it.

The mother then ran to her neighbor's home for help, police reported.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that Lewis said he would kill her if she told police he attacked her as he punched and strangled her.



“When a relationship ends, you need to move on, not get violent, cause harm and land yourself in jail,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.