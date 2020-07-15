Man dropped off at St. Louis hospital dies from shooting injuries

A spokesperson said the location of the shooting is not known

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a St. Louis hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound when he was dropped off at the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A spokesperson said the location of the shooting is not known.

No other details have been made available.

This homicide marks No. 126 for the City of St. Louis this year, at the same time in 2019, the city had 99 homicides.