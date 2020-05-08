Man facing several charges of rape during the time he worked as security guard in 2 school districts

Dexter Wade is facing one count of statutory first-degree rape, statutory second-degree rape and three counts of statutory sodomy in the first-degree

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former security guard who worked in the Hazelwood School District and for St. Louis Charter Schools is facing several charges including first-degree rape.

The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office issued charges on 37-year-old Dexter Wade for one count of statutory first-degree rape, statutory second-degree rape and three counts of statutory sodomy in the first-degree.

He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Wade had sexual contact with a girl who was younger than 14 and after she turned 14 years old. The probable caused statement said Snapchat messages corroborated that there was sexual contact between her and Wade.

The incidents occurred between Aug. 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017, which was during the time Wade was employed through the Hazelwood School District as a security guard. His employment there was effective from October 2013 to November 2016. He was then employed as a security card by St. Louis Charter Schools from November 2016 through August 2017.

The St. Louis County Police Department said although no other victims have come forward at this time, if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Wade to call 314-615-5400.

Statement from the Hazelwood School District

"Today, Hazelwood School District received notification from the St. Louis County Police Department that a former HSD security guard has been charged with statutory rape. The security guard was employed by the district from November of 2013 to November of 2016. The alleged crime happened between August of 2016 and June of 2017.

In the interest of privacy, police have not revealed if the victim was an HSD student. However, the district believes it is crucial to share this information with our school community. Our paramount concern is the safety and wellbeing of our students. With that in mind, all HSD staff are carefully screened and complete thorough background checks. Additionally, we have active training protocols in place to prevent inappropriate activity and thoroughly investigate all claims of inappropriate behavior.