ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing federal charges after police said he carjacked someone and gunpoint while in possession of both meth and heroin.

A press release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office said Kevin Shelton Jr. was charged with carjacking as well as multiple gun and drug charges in connection with the Sept. 26 incident.

The release said Shelton Jr. got into a car and pointed a gun at the driver in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 near Salama's Market on St. Louis Avenue. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver was eventually able to get out of the car.

Shelton Jr. fired a shot at the driver after the driver bailed out of the car, but the driver was not struck, charging documents said.

Soon after, St. Louis police caught up with Shelton Jr. and took him into custody. They said his weapon was loaded with 50 rounds. They said he also had 116 heroin capsules and 82 meth tablets.

He was charged with carjacking, two counts of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

The release said he was previously charged with resisting arrest, but was put in a diversion program. He was also issued a summons for property damage and resisting arrest in St. Louis County.

More local news:

RELATED: New documents released in Betsy Faria murder investigation

RELATED: The hidden meanings in the Blues' Stanley Cup Championship ring design

RELATED: Woman charged in connection to robbery, assault at a West County store