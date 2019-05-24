CAHOKIA, Ill. — A man is facing murder charges after the Illinois State Police joined an investigation of a deadly shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Stetson T. Culpepper, 28, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Eric Roby.

Police responded to the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex along North 6th Street for a shooting last Wednesday. They found 30-year-old Eric Roby, of Cahokia, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.

Their investigation revealed Culpepper, an acquaintance of Roby’s, as a person of interest. Culpepper was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant unrelated to the deadly shooting.

He was also charged with a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $100,000.