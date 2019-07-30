WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A man is facing several charges after shooting at police during a chase in St. Charles County Monday night, charging documents said.

Elijah W. Moore is facing one count of tampering, felony resisting arrest, first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

On July 29, Moore was spotted in a car that he had stolen on Highway Z near I-70 in Wentzville. Police tried to stop him, but he didn’t pull over. Police continued to pursue the car throughout the City of Wentzville into other parts of St. Charles County. Moore began firing a gun towards the officer’s car, police said.

After several more minutes, Moore was taken into custody while he tried to ram a fully marked police car, according to charging documents. Police said they found a revolver style pistol inside the car.

Moore’s criminal history includes 10 felony convictions, which makes it illegal for him to be in possession of a gun, police said.

Moore could also be facing charges in Warren County for a home invasion and shooting a police car.

