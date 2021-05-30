Man fatally shot at waterfront party bar in Lake of the Ozarks

Camden County sheriffs, MSHP and others say they have two of three suspects in 27-year-old's death at Lazy Gators

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at Lazy Gators and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Camden County Sheriffs Office.

Witnesses helped sheriffs deputies identify two of three suspects in the shooting. Sheriffs deputies got a 911 call from the popular lakefront party bar at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

The Major Case Squad, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lake Ozark Police Department are assisting with the investigation. The name of the victim has not been released, nor have the suspects' identities been disclosed.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Lazy Gators is requested to call the Camden County Sheriff’s office at 573-346-2243.