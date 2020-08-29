Man shot to death in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon

A man was found shot in the head in the 8800 block of Lowell around 3:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 8800 block of Lowell around 3:30 p.m. where a man was found shot in the head.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

This is the second homicide in the City of St. Louis on Saturday. Around 3 a.m., a man was shot to death in the 5000 block of Page.