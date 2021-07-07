Man found shot to death on sidewalk in St. Louis County

The man was shot at least once, police believe. He was pronounced dead at the scene

NORTHWOODS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in St. Louis County Tuesday night.

A call came in to Northwoods police at about 9:42 p.m. after someone found the victim in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive. The man was shot at least once, police believe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northwoods Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department. Its Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is now leading the investigation, “which remains very active at this time,” police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released, and no information about any potential suspects is available at this time.

Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html