Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Grand Center neighborhood

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man died Saturday morning after a shooting Saturday morning in St. Louis

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot just before 8 a.m. in the area of North Theresa Avenue and Bell Avenue in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood.

The police department's Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released about the victim or the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update with information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.