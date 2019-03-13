ST. LOUIS – A man was taken into custody for carjacking someone he knew Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., while officers were on a routine patrol, they were flagged down by a 31-year-old man near N. Broadway and Carrie.

He told officers he was sitting in his car with a 39-year-old man, who he knows, when the two got into an argument.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man. The victim got out of his car and the suspect drove away.

Officers later found the man’s car and took the suspect into custody in the 4100 block of W. Florissant.

The victim was not injured during the incident and his car was returned to him.