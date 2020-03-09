Man fleeing police in Arnold hits cop car, injures 2 women after hitting another car

The highway patrol said he sideswiped a police SUV before running a red light and t-boning another car

ARNOLD, Mo. — A man fleeing police in Arnold struck a police car that was deploying spike strips before hitting another car, seriously injuring two women.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a man was driving north on Ridgewood School Road in Jefferson County trying to get away from police at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A police SUV was on the shoulder of the southbound lane preparing to put out spike strips near the intersection of Ridgewood School Road and Missouri Route 141 when the man sideswiped the police SUV and continued to speed toward 141.

The highway patrol said the man ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into two cars seconds later. His car and a car with two women inside that he T-boned were totaled in the crash.

The two women — a 59-year-old and a 78-year-old — were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The fleeing driver, 34, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

As of this writing, the man has not been charged in connection with the chase or crash. Police have not said why they were chasing him.