ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis County police said they responded to the 10400 block of Prince Drive at around 4:30 after shots were picked up by the ShotSpotter. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Crimes Against Persons Bureau is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

