Man found dead in car in East St. Louis, ISP investigating

Investigators with the Illinois State Police are handling the investigation. They have not said how he died

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

The East St. Louis Police Department was called to the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue at around 2:30, where they found the 24-year-old man dead inside a car.

The Illinois State Police were then called in to help, and investigators with the ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation are handling the case. They have not said how he died.

