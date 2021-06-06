Man found shot to death on driveway of Glasgow Village home Sunday morning

No other information about the shooting was provided. The St. Louis County Police Department said the investigation was "very active" as of 3:15 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found shot and killed in St. Louis County Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on the 400 block of Macdougall Drive in Glasgow Village at around 11:10 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

