Man found dead in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was found dead in a median Wednesday night and police are asking for the public's help to find out what happened.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the 2900 block of North Florissant Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers found a man in a grassy median with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday, police identified the vicitm as 32-year-old James Barnett, Jr., of St. Louis.

Police had no leads or information on potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis police homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).