EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a home at the Samuel Gompers Homes in East St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

East st. Louis Police were called to the Gompers public housing facility for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead on the ground.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the victim was 34-year-old Domonick White. He said he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

