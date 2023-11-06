Man found dead in north St. Louis home early Sunday

The Medical Examiner could not immediately find the injury which caused the man's death, police said.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police found a man dead in a home overnight Sunday in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a call for help shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 8800 block of Northcrest Lane.

There, responding officers found a man in his 20s bleeding from an unknown injury. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and could not immediately find the injury which caused the man's death, police said.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division will lead the investigation into the man's death, until the Medical Examiner is able to determine a cause of death from autopsy.

Anyone who has information on the man's death is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.