Man found dead with throat cut in SUV near Forest Park Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead with his throat cut near Forest Park Monday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was found inside an SUV in an alley on the 6200 block of Southwood Avenue at around 4:35 p.m. He was unconscious and not breathing when the officers arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police estimated the man found dead was between 30 and 40 years old.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

