ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot in the head early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Hiller Place, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, according to a preliminary police report.

Police have not released details on the identity or age of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.