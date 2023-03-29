Man found guilty of 2021 triple shooting in Alton

Steven Foster, 36, will face a minimum sentence of 93 years when he is sentenced at a later court date.

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton, Illinois, man was convicted Friday of a 2021 triple shooting that nearly cost a woman her leg.

According to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine, 36-year-old Steven Foster was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and multiple other crimes. The release said Foster will face a minimum sentence of 93 years when he is sentenced at a later court date.

According to the release, the shooting happened on Sept. 8, 2021, on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

The release said the shooting stemmed from an argument. Foster got into an argument with the victims after they made fun of his friend's car. He left the area, but returned with a gun and shot the three victims.

The release said all three victims were seriously injured and had to get treated at a St. Louis hospital. When foster shot the woman, it nearly severed the woman's leg. Doctors were able to reattach it.

Haine said witnesses were integral to the case.

“It takes a tremendous team effort to successfully prosecute a case like this,” Haine said. “I’m proud of the work of the State’s Attorney’s Office in this case, and I’m thankful for the way the community came together to help secure this conviction.”

In all, Foster was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.