Update — Vincent Jones was found guilty of second degree murder and child abuse in the beating death of 21-month-old John Wilbourn Jr.

Original story below:

CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County family hopes justice comes soon for their 21-month-old son who was beaten to death in 2016.

Vincent Jones’ trial began on Tuesday afternoon for the alleged murder.

The parents, Lisa White and John Wilbourn Sr., said they are praying for a guilty verdict this week and hope Jones gets the maximum punishment.

The parents didn’t just lose a child when John Wilbourn Jr. was killed. For dad, he lost his only son. For mom, she lost her other three children as well.

“My kids mean the world to me, they are my life. If I don't have them, I don't have nothing,” White said.

Following their son's murder in 2016, the Department of Social Services took custody of White’s other three kids, claiming her home wasn’t safe for the kids the mother said.

“I just live knowing I get to see them on Saturday,” White said.

Jones was her boyfriend during the time when her son died.

“(Wilbourn’s) injuries were like a car crash,” White said.

The elder Wilbourn still spends time with his son he nicknamed Buddy, by going through pictures and videos still saved on his phone.

The reality of his son’s loss hits hard this time of year for both parents.

“My son if four-years-old, I just gave my son a birthday party on October 17,” Wilbourn said. “Do you know how sad that made me?”

The parents are making sure they send their baby off with one last gift, justice.

“I know, he knows and that man upstairs knows what he did to that baby,” Wilbourn said. “I'm not letting nothing slide.”

White and her eldest son, who was home during the alleged beating, testified on Tuesday afternoon.

