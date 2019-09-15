ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead in a vacant lot in north St. Louis Friday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call at 6:41 p.m. for ‘shots fired’ in the 4000 block of Garfield. They arrived to find a man suffering from ‘multiple puncture wounds’ in a vacant lot.
The homicide unit took over the investigation, which is ongoing.
On Sunday, police identified the victim as Devon Hebron, a 45-year-old man from south city.
Police do not have any information about a suspect to release at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
