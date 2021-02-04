Man found shot to death in alleyway in south St. Louis

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death early Thursday in an alley on the south side of St. Louis, police there said.

Authorities said officers called to the area found the body of the man just after 7 a.m. Thursday in an alley along Tennessee Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or any details about the shooting, and no arrests were reported. Police did say homicide detectives were investigating.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.